Tech Mahindra Q1 FY24 – A complete washout

While the management talks about gradual improvement, expecting second half of the year to be much better, the outlook for its key communications vertical is still quite clouded

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenues nosedive led by communications, enterprise too was soft Margin collapses on multiple headwinds Order flows weak Headcount declines and attrition is falling Management commentary cautious although hopeful of H2 recovery Valuation too costly for the growth outlook Avoid before the stock corrects meaningfully Tech Mahindra (CMP: Rs 1143, Market Cap: Rs 111,433 crore) has started this financial year (FY24) on a disastrous note with revenues nosediving, margins collapsing, and order inflows slowing. Not a particularly great start for Mohit Joshi, the new MD & CEO,...