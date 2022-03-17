IPS officer's handbag had just one item. Why it amused Twitter

Arun Bothra's bag was filled with peas. (Image: arunbothra/Twitter)

IPS officer Arun Bothra left Twitter in splits with just one photograph of his handbag. Heading back from a recent trip from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Bothra was asked to open his handbag at the airport security check that was jam-packed with – wait for it – peas. Yes, you read that right - the bag had only peas. The main compartment and the zipper pocket – all stashed with nothing but peas.



Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag pic.twitter.com/kxJUB5S3HZ

— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022

"Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he captioned the picture with an emoji in the end.

Twitter chipped in with jokes and puns and many shared similar experiences.

“‘Mutter’ of grave concern,” wrote IAS officer Priyanka Shukla.

“That's a pea-tiful situation,” another user wrote.



Same. 40/10

— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 16, 2022



My in-laws from Varanasi bring mangoes from their orchards the same way.

And they're made to open, too. pic.twitter.com/u62aDBgRIG March 16, 2022



Last time when I was coming back from Home, I paid Rs. 2,000 to @IndiGo6E guys for ‘लौकी’ & ‘बैगन’ at Airport.

— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) March 16, 2022



A matar of much significance. (I am sorry I could not help it)

— mostlyharmlessgirl (@JhinukSen) March 16, 2022



Naya Business chalu kiya hai Arun Ji Mutter Wala @arunbothra

— Prafull MBA CHAI WALA (@Prafull_mbachai) March 16, 2022



Lagta hai ghar mai matar paneer banega

— Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) March 16, 2022



The matar seemed to be very serious though.

— Johnny Walker (@plandidalways) March 16, 2022