    IPS officer's handbag had just one item. Why it amused Twitter

    “‘Mutter’ of grave concern,” IAS officer Priyanka Shukla commented on Arun Bothra's handbag photograph.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    Arun Bothra's bag was filled with peas. (Image: arunbothra/Twitter)

    Arun Bothra's bag was filled with peas. (Image: arunbothra/Twitter)


    IPS officer Arun Bothra left Twitter in splits with just one photograph of his handbag. Heading back from a recent trip from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Bothra was asked to open his handbag at the airport security check that was jam-packed with – wait for it – peas. Yes, you read that right - the bag had only peas. The main compartment and the zipper pocket – all stashed with nothing but peas.

    "Security staff at Jaipur airport asked to open my handbag," he captioned the picture with an emoji in the end.

    Twitter chipped in with jokes and puns and many shared similar experiences.

    “‘Mutter’ of grave concern,” wrote IAS officer Priyanka Shukla.

    “That's a pea-tiful situation,” another user wrote.

    In a later reply to a comment, Bothra, who is the Transport Commissioner of Odisha, said that he bought 10kgs of the legume at Rs 40 per kg.

    See some more reactions here:

    IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared his experience.




    The photo that was shared to the IPS officer’s 2.36 lakh followers is now viral with over 53,000 likes and over 2,500 retweets.
    Tags: #Arun Bothra #IPS officer #peas
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 02:16 pm
