App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insert Data from Picture: MS Excel app for Android now lets convert data into an editable spreadsheet

The Insert Data from Picture feature is aimed at helping Excel users increase daily productivity.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Microsoft will be adding a new feature titled, ‘Insert Data from Picture’ to their Excel app for Android. The new feature was first announced back in September 2018 at the Microsoft Ignite annual conference. The company is also rolling out several AI-powered features to the Excel app.

Microsoft Excel is easily one of the most productive apps on the planet. The Insert Data from Picture feature is aimed at helping Excel users increase daily productivity. This feature lets users take a picture of a printed data table utilising the Excel app on their Android phones. Updated AI capabilities on the app then allow consumers to convert the image into an editable spreadsheet in Excel. The feature will utilise image recognition to eliminate the daunting task of manually entering the data.

Along with the insert picture update, Microsoft also rolled out a new feature in the Microsoft To-Do app, a simple and intelligent to-do list that helps users plan their day and increase their productivity. Microsoft claims the new feature lets users quickly add files to tasks in Microsoft To-Do to help make tasks more actionable with added context. This feature is also available on all platforms and syncs across all devices.

Microsoft is also bringing several security enhancements along with these new features. The company claims that the security enhancements will help users stay ahead of threats and build a more productive workspace. The updates include several improvements in –
• Microsoft Threat Experts
• Desktop App Assure
• Microsoft FastTrack

• Office app for Windows 10

related news

The company is also bringing Microsoft Account security alerts to its Authenticator app. The feature will send notifications about account-related activities and when an account password is changed. It’s worth noting that only Microsoft Office 365 subscribers will get access to the new Excel feature. The tech giant has also announced iOS support for this feature in the near future.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.