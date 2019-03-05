Insert Data from Picture: MS Excel app for Android now lets convert data into an editable spreadsheet

Microsoft will be adding a new feature titled, ‘Insert Data from Picture’ to their Excel app for Android. The new feature was first announced back in September 2018 at the Microsoft Ignite annual conference. The company is also rolling out several AI-powered features to the Excel app.

Microsoft Excel is easily one of the most productive apps on the planet. The Insert Data from Picture feature is aimed at helping Excel users increase daily productivity. This feature lets users take a picture of a printed data table utilising the Excel app on their Android phones. Updated AI capabilities on the app then allow consumers to convert the image into an editable spreadsheet in Excel. The feature will utilise image recognition to eliminate the daunting task of manually entering the data.

Along with the insert picture update, Microsoft also rolled out a new feature in the Microsoft To-Do app, a simple and intelligent to-do list that helps users plan their day and increase their productivity. Microsoft claims the new feature lets users quickly add files to tasks in Microsoft To-Do to help make tasks more actionable with added context. This feature is also available on all platforms and syncs across all devices.

Microsoft is also bringing several security enhancements along with these new features. The company claims that the security enhancements will help users stay ahead of threats and build a more productive workspace. The updates include several improvements in –• Microsoft Threat Experts• Desktop App Assure• Microsoft FastTrack

• Office app for Windows 10

The company is also bringing Microsoft Account security alerts to its Authenticator app. The feature will send notifications about account-related activities and when an account password is changed. It’s worth noting that only Microsoft Office 365 subscribers will get access to the new Excel feature. The tech giant has also announced iOS support for this feature in the near future.