Indians who will attend the coronation of King Charles III

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and actor Sonam Kapoor are among the Indians invited to the coronation of King Charles III

The 2,200-strong congregation that will be assembled at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday for King Charles III’s coronation will include royalty, world leaders and also a number of Indian community workers associated with the monarch’s charity initiatives over the years as Prince of Wales, Buckingham Palace has said. In a glimpse of the guest list unveiled on Monday evening, it emerged that an architect working on sustainability, a self-made consultant and a budding chef are among the Indians who will be seated in Westminster Abbey, besides, of course, Indian government representatives who will also attend the coronation.

Here is a look at the Indians who are expected to attend the coronation of King Charles III in London on May 6:

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent India at the coronation of King Charles III in place of President Droupadi Murmu. Dhankhar will be visiting the UK on May 5 and 6 to attend the coronation of King Charles III on behalf of the Indian government, the Ministry of External Affairs announced Tuesday.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is based in London after her marriage to Anand Ahuja, a British citizen, has also been invited to the coronation. According to a report in entertainment website Variety, Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir on stage.

Sourabh Phadke

A Pune-born architect, Sourabh Phadke has been invited to the coronation of King Charles III. The 38-year-old was chosen for his association and great success through the causes supported by the Prince's Foundation, the charity founded by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales. Phadke is a graduate of both The Prince's Foundation's Building Craft Programme.

Gulfsha

Gulfsha is another youngster associated with the former Prince of Wales’ charity initiatives, who has been invited to witness his elevation as King. She was awarded The Prince's Trust Global Award in 2022 for participating in the Get Into programme in India, where she honed a range of workplace skills and successfully interviewed for her first ever job.

Besides these Indians, a number of Indian-origin personalities are also expected to attend the coronation – most prominent among them being UK PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty. While Sunak was born in the UK and can trace his roots to India, Akshata Murty was born in Karnataka’s Hubballi.

From Canada, Indian-origin Jay Patel is also among the invitees to the Abbey on Saturday for completing the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme in May 2022. Indian-origin chef Manju Malhi, a winner of the British Empire Medal, is also among the invitees.

(With inputs from PTI)