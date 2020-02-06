App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India ready to evacuate Pakistani students from Wuhan: MEA

Ravish Kumar, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said that India will consider evacuating Pakistani students if the Imran Khan government requests for the same.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In what may come as a relief to Pakistani students stuck in China's Wuhan city, India has announced its willingness to reach out and evacuate them provided the Pakistani government requests so.

Ravish Kumar, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said on February 6 that India will consider evacuating Pakistani students if the Imran Khan government requests for the same.

The statement comes a day after Pakistan refused to airlift students out of Wuhan -- the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus that has claimed more than 500 lives already. Hundreds of Pakistani nationals are reportedly stuck in Wuhan, most of them being students. They have made repeated fervent appeals to Imran Khan to rescue them, but their government has denied them help for "the larger interest" of the region and the world.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Airlift #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #MEA #trending #Wuhan

