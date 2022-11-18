IIT grad quits high-paying job to spend time with newborn

Ankit Joshi with his daughter, Spiti (Image: officialhumansofbombay/Instagram)

Ankit Joshi quit his high-paying job a few days before the birth of his daughter. To the world, it was a questionable career move, but to Joshi, it was a promotion to fatherhood.

The IIT-Kharagpur graduate opened up about his decision in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

“A few days before my daughter was born, I quit my high paying job. I know it was a bizarre decision,” he said, adding that people warned him things would get difficult going forward, but his wife supported his decision.

Ankit Joshi explained that as Senior Vice President at Housr, his job required him to travel frequently – something he was not willing to do after the birth of his daughter, Spiti.

“But even before my daughter arrived in the world, I knew I wanted to spend all my time with her, more than my week-long paternity leave,” he told Humans of Bombay. “I knew it was going to be difficult. I’d just started off a new job a few months ago as the Senior Vice President.

“My work took me to different cities & as much as I enjoyed it, I wanted a longer break after Spiti’s birth.”

Knowing that his company would not be able to extend his week-long paternity leave, Joshi opted to resign from his role. “I called it a promotion to fatherhood & loved it!” he said.

Since quitting his job, Joshi has devoted his time to looking after Spiti – so named because he and his wife decided after a trip to Spiti Valley that they would name their daughter after the stunning destination.

A month has flown by since Spiti’s birth, during which Akanksha, Joshi’s wife, was promoted to a manager at her organisation even while she was on maternity leave. “Seeing her excel in both, her career & motherhood is so fulfilling,” he says.

Joshi says he will begin applying for new jobs after a few months. In the meantime, he plans to spend time with his daughter.

He concluded his interview with HoB by talking about short paternity leaves play a hand in ensuring that mothers shoulder more parenthood duties than fathers.

“What disheartens me is to see how most companies give a significant, next-to-nothing paternity leave. It isn’t just about how less the father connects with the child but more about reducing the responsibility of a father in the role of upbringing,” he said.

“The step I've taken isn’t easy- not many men can take it. But I hope in the coming years things change because the life that I’ve lived in the last 1 month has been more fulfilling than all my years of hustle.”