ICSE Board exam 2020 update | After CBSE, ICSE follows suit; announces cancellation of exams

On a day the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court about its decision to scrap the remaining board exams, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also followed suit and announced cancellation of its board exams for 2020.

The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, where the number of coronavirus cases has already breached the 4.5-lakh mark.

CISCE had already informed the Bombay High Court that its decision on whether to scrap or conduct the remaining board exams in the month of July or postpone them, would entirely depend on what CBSE decides.

