‘I also have no light,’ posts Goa Electricity Department on Twitter. No, account wasn’t hacked

Goa Electricity Department's recent tweets have left Twitter users in stitches.

Twitter users were left in stitches after an employee of Goa Electricity shared some bizarre posts from the department’s official Twitter handle. In a series of now-deleted tweets from the early hours of Tuesday, the employee informed Twitter users that he, too, was living with a power cut. He also confirmed the account was not hacked because no hacker would “work so late to lose his sleep and interact with you all.”

“I also have no lights and would be any time fading away from you all until supply is restored and mobile and laptop charged,” the official Twitter account of Goa Electricity Department posted this morning.

On receiving an incredulous “What” as response, the person handling the account replied that he was also a consumer and would not get any special services from the electricity department.

“Why what??? Or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you. Now out of office but only a department person on Twitter. No special service to me, I go through the same route as all of you to find better solutions and pass on if any,” the department tweeted.

When another Twitter user replied to the post with concern, the person handling Goa Electricity’s Twitter said, “Not upset but you must know I am with you all.”

The tweets have since been deleted from the official handle – but nothing ever disappears from the Internet. Take a look at the whole exchange in a screenshot going viral below.

After seeing Goa Electricity Department’s bizarre tweets, Twitter users naturally wondered if the account had been hacked. Nope, the employee confirmed.



I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note

— Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 26, 2022

“I do not think a hacker would work so late to lose his sleep and interact with you all in a pleasing way and provide correct info. They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here please note,” the employee tweeted.Reactions to the tweets were largely positive and amused, with many saying it was nice to see a “human side” to government handles.





