Shiv Sena to BJP: Here's how to teach 'tukde tukde gang' a lesson

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena advised them to include Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in the map to India to take on members of the 'tukde tukde gang'.

The 'tukde-tukde gang' is a derogatory term used to hit out at students who criticise the government, accusing them of trying to divide the country by raising seditious slogans.

In the Sena editorial published on January 13, the ruling party at the Centre was recommended to give a befitting response to those who want to divide this country by adding PoK to India.

Defining what 'real nationalism' is, the excerpt stated: “The government is angry with JNU’s tukde-tukde gang. But instead of making a counter declaration against them, it should give them a tight slap and make them remember the map of an undivided India. We call that nationalism.”

The Sena's comment comes at a time when the Congress party, with which it has formed a government in Maharashtra, has extended unequivocal support to the JNU students.

Several JNU students have come out in large numbers over the past month to voice their opinion against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and have often been accused of being members of the 'tukde tukde gang'.

Interestingly, the editorial didn’t spare the Congress as it took an oblique jibe at its ally by upholding the statement made by new Indian Army chief General Manoj Naravane.

The Army General was recently rebuked by Congress’s Adhir Chowdhury for saying that the Indian Army is ready to take control of PoK at any moment and that they were only waiting for an order from the Centre.