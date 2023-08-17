'How beautiful...': SpiceJet pilot's poetic Independence Day announcement is viral. Watch

The in-flight announcement was made on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Mohit Teotia, the SpiceJet pilot who went viral for his “poetic” announcements on flights has taken the internet by storm again. Teotia is known for his unique in-flight announcements that have delighted flyers and social media users alike.

This time, the captain spoke about the grit and courage shown by Indian freedom fighters, in his poetic manner, in a flight on the 77th Independence Day. “Angrez aaye the banane hume ghulam, lootne ye desh ‘sone ki chidiya’ tha jiska naam. Aur ahankar me kiye inhone Jallianwala Bagh jaise kayi sharamnak kaam, par badle me unke humne aisa bithaya system ki bhaagte dikhe insaan,” Teotia chimed.

He also quoted Sunny Deol and said that Hindustan zindabad tha, hai or rahega.

“Happy Independence day! We still have a long way to go but let's celebrate what we have achieved. Vande Matram!” read the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:



The video amassed over 4 million views and left social media users mighty impressed.

“I was in this flight too!! Sir it was a great experience flying with you,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I have a dream of boarding a flight with you as the captain.”

“Lucky are those who fly with you. Lots of best wishes to you. Keep writing, keep flying, achieve all your dreams,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user said, “How beautifully he covered everything that is going on. Happy Independence Day y'all.”

Mohit Teotia is fondly known as the “poetic pilot” and is known for mixing some light-hearted humour and poetry in his in-flight announcements. He also shares clips of the same on Instagram that go viral in no time.