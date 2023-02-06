English
    Hilton CEO reveals his worst financial decision: ‘It nearly broke me’

    Chris Nassetta regrets this lavish purchase he made in his 20s.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
    Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton.

    Even the world's top CEOs have made financial choices that they regret. Hilton boss Chris Nassetta revealed in a recent interview that buying this one car was his worst financial decision ever.

    Nassetta, the 59-year old president and CEO of hospitality giant Hilton, told CNBC he bought a Porsche when he was in his 20s, grappling with a break-up.

    At that time, Nassetta said he earned $17,000 per year, but that did not deter him from buying the $20,000-car. He took a loan to pay for the good-looking vehicle.

    On top of that, he had to spend $2,000 on a new steering system. Over time, more problems cropped up.