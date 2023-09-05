In Pics: Omicron subvariant ‘Pirola' is the new threat after COVID-19

Pirola is a subvariant of Omicron.

As the world grapples with the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, a new coronavirus variation, BA.2.86 variety, informally known as "Pirola," has emerged as a source of worry among these variants. (Image: NW18 Creative)

Pirola was initially discovered in Denmark in late July 2023, and then in the United States and Canada in August. Since then, routine airport screenings and wastewater samples have indicated its existence in a number of countries. (Image: NW18 Creative)

The subvariant received importance due to its high mutation rate, with over 30 changes to its spike protein. The coronavirus enters human cells via the spike protein. Such large genetic alterations, similar to those witnessed during the Delta to Omicron transition, are creating worldwide worry. (Image: NW18 Creative)

BA.2.86 (Pirola) is unlikely to cause a severe outbreak of sickness, according to experts, because of the worldwide immunity built by vaccinations and earlier infections. Experts recommend that COVID-19 immunisations and booster shots be maintained as part of COVID-19 preventative measures. (Image: NW18 Creative)

Another important variant in the mix is EG.5 (nicknamed Eris), which is related to the Omicron form. EG.5 has a single significant mutation that allows it to avoid antibodies produced by the immune system in response to prior variations and immunisations. (Image: NW18 Creative)