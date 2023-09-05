English
    In Pics: Omicron subvariant ‘Pirola' is the new threat after COVID-19

    BA.2.86 differs from other coronavirus strains because of the presence of many mutations.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST
    Pirola is a subvariant of Omicron.

    As the world grapples with the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, new coronavirus variations, BA.2.86 variety, informally known as "Pirola," has emerged as a source of worry among these variants. (Image: NW18 Creative) As the world grapples with the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, a new coronavirus variation, BA.2.86 variety, informally known as "Pirola," has emerged as a source of worry among these variants. (Image: NW18 Creative)

    Pirola was initially discovered in Denmark in late July 2023, and then in the United States and Canada in August. Since then, routine airport screenings and wastewater samples have indicated its existence in a number of countries. (Image: NW18 Creative) Pirola was initially discovered in Denmark in late July 2023, and then in the United States and Canada in August. Since then, routine airport screenings and wastewater samples have indicated its existence in a number of countries. (Image: NW18 Creative)

    The subvariant received importance due to its high mutation rate, with over 30 changes to its spike protein. The coronavirus enters human cells via the spike protein. Such large genetic alterations, similar to those witnessed during the Delta to Omicron transition, are creating worldwide worry. (Image: NW18 Creative) The subvariant received importance due to its high mutation rate, with over 30 changes to its spike protein. The coronavirus enters human cells via the spike protein. Such large genetic alterations, similar to those witnessed during the Delta to Omicron transition, are creating worldwide worry. (Image: NW18 Creative)

    BA.2.86 (Pirola) is unlikely to cause a severe outbreak of sickness, according to experts, because of the worldwide immunity built by vaccinations and earlier infections. Experts recommend that COVID-19 immunisations and booster shots be maintained as part of COVID-19 preventative measures. (Image: NW18 Creative) BA.2.86 (Pirola) is unlikely to cause a severe outbreak of sickness, according to experts, because of the worldwide immunity built by vaccinations and earlier infections. Experts recommend that COVID-19 immunisations and booster shots be maintained as part of COVID-19 preventative measures. (Image: NW18 Creative)

    Another important variant in the mix is EG.5 (nicknamed Eris), which is related to the Omicron form. EG.5 has a single significant mutation that allows it to avoid antibodies produced by the immune system in response to prior variations and immunisations. (Image: NW18 Creative) Another important variant in the mix is EG.5 (nicknamed Eris), which is related to the Omicron form. EG.5 has a single significant mutation that allows it to avoid antibodies produced by the immune system in response to prior variations and immunisations. (Image: NW18 Creative)

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How does a vaccine work?

    A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

    How many types of vaccines are there?

    There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

    What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

    Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Covid-19 #Omicron #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 5, 2023 05:16 pm

