English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live | Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

    Zenara pharma launches COVID-19 antiviral pills

    Paxzen, a two-drug combination, is the generic version of Pfizer's anti-covid pill Paxlovid. A box of Paxzen will cost Rs 5,200

    Ayushman Kumar
    September 09, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

    Hyderabad-based Zenara Pharma on September 9 launched the first generic version of Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid for treatment of COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

    The company will sell nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in a combination pack under the brand name Paxzen.

    “We have launched this product in India with an aim to bring the best treatment options against COVID within reach of patients in our country,” Dr Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director at Zenara Pharma, said.

    Paxzen has been proven equivalent to Paxlovid through a bio-equivalence study, based on which the company got regulatory approvals, he said.

    Paxlovid is considered the most efficacious antiviral therapy against the novel coronavirus.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the company, this price has been capped at Rs 5,200 a box, which has 20 150 mg tablets of nirmatrelvir and 10 tablets of ritonavir 100 mg.

    A fully owned subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, Zenara Pharma received the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) approval to manufacture and market these pills in August.

    The ativiral pill, Paxlovid, manufactured by pharma giant Pfizer got a breakthrough approval by US FDA in December last year.

    Zenara has said that Paxzen will be manufactured at its US FDA and EU approved state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

    The Medicines Patent Pool, a UN-backed body, has tied up with 35 companies, including 19 drug manufacturers from India, to produce the generic version Paxlovid.

    Paxlovid was found to reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89 percent within three days of the onset of symptoms and 88 percent within five days of the first symptoms to placebos in mild to moderately high-risk COVID-19 patients in trial involving nearly 2,500 patients.

    The drug was granted emergency-use authorisation by the US Food and Drugs Administration in December 2021 for those above 12 years of age.

    Paxlovid consists of nirmatrelvir, which works by inhibiting a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, and ritonavir, which slows down nirmatrelvir’s breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.
    Ayushman Kumar Covers health and pharma for MoneyControl.
    Tags: #COVID19 #Paxlovid #Pfizer
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 01:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.