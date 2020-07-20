App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pfizer-BioNTech potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in additional data

The companies said the data also demonstrated an induction of high level of T-cell responses against the novel coronavirus.

Reuters

German biotech firm BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer on Monday reported additional data from their experimental COVID-19 vaccine that showed it was safe and induced an immune response in patients.

BioNtech's US shares gained 12 percent, while Pfizer's stock rose 3.6 percent in early trading.

The companies said the data also demonstrated an induction of high level of T-cell responses against the novel coronavirus.

Close

More than 150 possible vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to try to stop the pandemic. There are 23 candidates in human clinical trials, including from Moderna and AstraZeneca Plc .

Experts have cautioned a safe and effective vaccine will take 12-18 months to develop.

The results were disclosed from a trial in Germany testing 60 healthy volunteers, and come after the companies earlier this month reported data from a corresponding early-stage trial in the United States.

The trial showed that volunteers given two doses of the vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies, similar to the US trial.

The data is available on an online preprint server at medrxiv and is undergoing scientific peer-review for potential publication, the companies said.

 
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #BioNTech #Business #coronavirus #Health #Pfizer #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.