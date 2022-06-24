Mumbai reports 1,898 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

India has reported a significant spike in the COVID-19 cases as it reported 17,336 new cases of virus in the last 24 hours as compared to the 13,313 total cases recorded on June 23, the Union Health Ministry informed. (Image: AP)

Mumbai on June 24 recorded 1,898 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

The daily COVID-19 cases dipped by 581 compared to previous day's figure.

The caseload in the city rose to 11,03,760, and the death toll reached 19,591. On June 23, the financial capital of the county had reported 2,479 cases and one fatality.

Of 1,898 new COVID-19 patients, 1,802 were asymptomatic. Only 12 of the patients were put on oxygen support. A total of 77 patients are on oxygen support in city hospitals at present, as per the BMC bulletin. Only 12 of the patients were put on oxygen support.

Mumbai has 13,257 active COVID-19 cases now. With 2,253 patients recovering during the day, the tally of recuperated patients climbed to 10,70,912. The recovery rate in the city is 97 per cent.

Mumbai has been reporting COVID-19 cases in four digits since June 7. As many as 14,944 COVID-19 tests were carried out in 24 hours, taking the total of samples tested so far to 1,74,51,795.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai was 0.173 per cent for the period between June 17 to 23. The caseload doubling period is 386 days.

Currently, Mumbai has a test positivity rate of 12.70 per cent.