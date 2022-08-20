It's World Mosquito Day. Here's a look at how mosquitoes spread disease
World mosquito day is observed on August 20. Here’s an explainer on how mosquitoes spread disease through their bites
During disease outbreaks mosquitoes can become dangerous vectors
Mosquitoes spread disease through their bites
Some mosquito-borne diseases are Zika, Malaria, Dengue, and Chikungunya
Mosquitoes sense a host's body heat and decide whether to bite or not O type blood, production of certain chemicals in body, and alcohol consumption are some of the factors that attract mosquitoes