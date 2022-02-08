India's COVID-19 infection count below 1 lakh for the second day; active cases down over 10 %

Representative image

India reported 67,597 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the second day that the daily infections stayed below 1 lakh, the health ministry's February 8 update shows.

As many as 1,188 deaths were also reported during the period, with Kerala adding 733 deaths as it continues to reconcile data.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4, 23, 39, 611. India has 9,94, 891 active cases, down 10.2 percent from the previous day, the data shows.

The slide continued in all the states and union territories continued, with Kerala reporting the highest drop of 27,922 active cases in a day.

With 127 deaths in a day, Kerala also recorded the highest COVID 19 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours followed by Punjab at reporting 33 fatalities.

The number of confirmed COVID deaths in India is now 5,04,062

On a positive note, 1,80,456 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 4,08,40, 658, or 96.46 percent, of the total confirmed cases.

The daily positivity rate was at 5.02 percent on February 8 morning, while the rolling average of the weekly tests was 8.3 percent.

The details shared by the health ministry show that 74. 29 crore tests have been carried out, so far, of which 13,46,534 were done in the last 24 hours.