    February 08, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 disrupts health services in over 90% of countries: WHO

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The survey, conducted in November-December 2021, showed services were "severely impacted" with "little or no improvement" from the previous survey in early 2021, the WHO said in a statement sent to journalists.

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Disruptions in basic health services such as vaccination programmes and treatment of diseases like AIDS were reported in 92% of 129 countries, a World Health Organization survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

    showed on Monday. The survey, conducted in November-December 2021, showed services were "severely impacted" with "little or no improvement" from the previous survey in early 2021, the WHO said in a statement sent to journalists.

    "The results of this survey highlight the importance of urgent action to address major health system challenges, recover services and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the WHO said. Emergency care, which includes ambulance and ER services, actually worsened with 36% of countries reporting disruptions versus 29% in early 2021 and 21% in the first survey in 2020.

    Elective operations such as hip and knee replacements were disrupted in 59% of the countries and gaps to rehabilitative and palliative care were reported in about half of them. The survey’s timing coincided with surging COVID-19 cases in many countries in late 2021 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, piling additional strain on hospitals. The WHO statement attributed the scale of disruptions to ”pre-existing health systems issues” as well as decreased demand for care, without elaborating.
    • February 08, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21: PM Scott Morrison

      Australia will reopen its borders to tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world's strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions. "It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison said after a meeting of the national security cabinet.

      He announced the borders will reopen to all visa holders "on the 21st of February of this year," adding, "if you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia." Australia's borders slammed shut in March 2020 in the hope of protecting the island continent against a surging global pandemic.

      For most of the time since then, Australians have been barred from leaving and only a handful of visitors have been granted exemptions to enter. The rules have stranded nationals overseas, split families, hammered the country's multi-billion-dollar tourist industry, and prompted often bitter debates about Australia's status as a modern, open and outward-looking nation.

      Every month of border closures has cost businesses an estimated US$2.6 billion, according to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In recent months, rules have been gradually relaxed for Australians, long-term residents and students. The latest decision will see almost all remaining caps lifted. It comes after the country's long-standing "Covid-zero" policy was abandoned, vaccination rates rose and the once stellar track-and-trace system collapsed under a wave of Omicron cases. Only a handful of countries remain closed to tourists -- among them Japan, China, New Zealand and several Pacific Island nations.

    • February 08, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Assam to withdraw all COVID restrictions from February 15

      Assam will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved with the number of cases declining, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. School board examinations, municipal elections, and the by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency will be held in the next two months, Sarma announced at a press conference here.

      Students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccination, he said. There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said. Wearing masks will be mandatory in all places, he added.

    • February 08, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | DGCI gives nod to SII's proposal to manufacture vaccine against omicron for test, analysis

      The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Serum Institute of India's proposal to manufacture a vaccine against omicron variant of coronavirus for examination, test and analysis, official sources said on Monday.

      "With reference to your application, please find herewith the permission to manufacture SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-19) recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (omicron variant) for examination, test and analysis under the provisions of New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 to manufacture the test batches of the drug/drugs mentioned therein," an approval order issued on February 4 stated.

      Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the SII, Prakash Kumar Singh had put in an application to the DCGI on January 6 stating the Pune-based firm, in collaboration with Novavax Inc, is working on the development of a vaccine against omicron, an official source said, adding that the SII has obtained permission and licence to manufacture SARS-CoV-2rS drug substance for examination, test and analysis.

      "... the new coronavirus variant 'omicron' has already been reported in more than 60 countries and is spreading very fast worldwide and in our country also. Our CEO, Dr Adar C Poonawalla is very concerned about protection of citizens of our country and world at large against coronavirus and its new variants and we are relentlessly working on development of SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-19) Recombinant Spike Nanoparticle Vaccine (omicron variant).

      "Development of this vaccine shall be another example of vaccine production strength of our country in line with the clarion call of our prime minister 'Making in India for the World' and shall further keep our country's flag flying high globally," Singh had stated in the application," the source said.

    • February 08, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Delhi logs 1,151 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths; positivity rate 2.62%

      Delhi reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate rose slightly to 2.62 percent, according to data shared by the health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,45,084 and the death toll climbed to 25,998, it said. Delhi on Sunday reported 1,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, while the positivity rate was at 2.45 percent. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 43,991, it said.

      Delhi had on Saturday reported 1,604 cases with a positivity rate of 2.87 per cent, and 17 more deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. The national capital had on January 23 reported 9,197 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths.

      The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible. Several families in a large number of neighbourhoods had tested positive, but medical experts said since the infection had happened at the same time, the recovery too was quicker for the community as a whole.

    • February 08, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

      Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | COVID-19 disrupts health services in over 90% of countries: WHO

      Disruptions in basic health services such as vaccination programmes and treatment of diseases like AIDS were reported in 92% of 129 countries, a World Health Organization survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed on Monday. The survey, conducted in November-December 2021, showed services were "severely impacted" with "little or no improvement" from the previous survey in early 2021, the WHO said in a statement sent to journalists.

      "The results of this survey highlight the importance of urgent action to address major health system challenges, recover services and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the WHO said. Emergency care, which includes ambulance and ER services, actually worsened with 36% of countries reporting disruptions versus 29% in early 2021 and 21% in the first survey in 2020.

      Elective operations such as hip and knee replacements were disrupted in 59% of the countries and gaps to rehabilitative and palliative care were reported in about half of them. The survey’s timing coincided with surging COVID-19 cases in many countries in late 2021 due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, piling additional strain on hospitals. The WHO statement attributed the scale of disruptions to ”pre-existing health systems issues” as well as decreased demand for care, without elaborating.

    • February 08, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

      Hello & Welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the news related to the virus from around the world

