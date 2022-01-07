COVID surge: Centre tells Delhi, adjoining districts to ramp up health facilities

Representative image

Amid a surge in COVID cases, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked Delhi and neighbouring districts to immediately strengthen health infrastructure, maintain buffer stocks of essential drugs and ensure that oxygen supply equipment is fully functional.

At a meeting convened to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and adjoining districts on Thursday, Bhalla also favoured ramping up of testing in all districts of Delhi-NCR where the number of tests is low.

The home secretary stressed that the health infrastructure in all districts of Delhi-NCR should be immediately strengthened to be able to deal with any enhanced requirement, an official statement said.

Further, it should be ensured that oxygen supply equipment is fully functional and buffer stocks of essential drugs are maintained, he said in the meeting.

The meeting was convened in view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, especially those of the Omicron variant of the virus, in Delhi-NCR.

Bhalla reviewed the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi-NCR, which includes the national capital and nine bordering districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Keeping in view the close-knit urban structure of the NCR, he emphasised that it is necessary for all concerned authorities in the region to come together to tackle the virus and have a unified strategy.

Bhalla said due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, no stone should be left unturned to deal with the surge in cases and immediate steps should be taken to further strengthen the monitoring and containment mechanism.

He stressed that state and local administrations should strictly enforce the norms of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in all public areas and gatherings.

All measures and mechanisms to contain and curb the spread of the virus must be reinvigorated, he said.

The meeting was attended by V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, other senior officers of the central government and chief secretaries and additional chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, along with officials from the district administrations of NCT of Delhi and neighbouring areas.