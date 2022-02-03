Coronavirus India Update: 1,72,433 new COVID cases in 24 hours; active cases down by 5%

Representative image

India has recorded a total of 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, tad higher than the daily cases registered on February 2 but the ongoing wave continued to shrink with a big drop in active coronavirus cases.

The number of active cases in India on February 2 was 16,21,603 which has come down to 15,33,921 in the last 24-hour period.

In the country so far, there are a total of 4,18,03,318 COVID cases and 4,97975 deaths have been confirmed.

Of the 1,008 deaths registered on February 3, 500 were from Kerala alone which also reported 335 backlog deaths. Kerala, at 165 fresh deaths in a day, also reported the highest fatalities due to the infectious disease, followed by Karnataka which reported 81 new deaths.

Active cases in the country now comprise of 3.67 percent of the total cases while the recovery rate is 95.14 percent.

A total of 2,59,107 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours increases taking total recoveries to 3,97,70,414.

On a happy note, the trend of decline in COVID test positivity rate also continued with weekly test positivity rate down at 12.98 percent and daily positivity rate 10.99 per cent.

In the country, a total of 73.41 crore tests have been conducted so far to detect coronavirus cases of which 15,69,449 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.