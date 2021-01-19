Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Ministry said getting vaccinated will be voluntary.

As many as 10,064 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 1.05 crore, as per the health ministry’s January 19 update. New cases lowest in 222 days, since June 11, 2020.

India reported 137 new deaths (lowest in eight months, since May 23) and 17,411 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases drop to 2,00,528 with a fall of 7,484 cases on January 19.

Kerala reported the most (3,346) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (1,924), Tamil Nadu (551), Gujarat (495), and Chhattisgarh (471). These five states account for 67 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most (35) new deaths, followed by Kerala (17), West Bengal (10), Karnataka (9), Delhi (8), and Tamil Nadu (8). These six states account for 64 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 14 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman, and Diu, Goa, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

India’s recovery rate is now 96.7 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.6 percent) recovery rate. In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 3,921 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (3,854), Chhattisgarh (1,301), Karnataka (973), and Tamil Nadu (758).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,05,81,837 with 1,02,28,753 recoveries and 1,52,556 deaths as per January 19, update. The mortality rate in the country now stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 8 lakh daily tests (below 10 lakh for the last 18 days) were reported on January 18 with more than 18.78 crore tests carried out to date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.

As many as 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been

vaccinated

across India as of January 18, 2021. About 580 cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported. AEFI is any unexpected medical occurrence that follows immunization, however, it may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process, the official release states.