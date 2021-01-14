Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Source: Reuters

As many as 16,946 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 1.05 crore, as per the health ministry’s January 14, 2021 update. The new cases below 20,000 mark have been reported for the seventh day in a row.

India reported 198 new deaths and 17,652 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases drop to 2,13,603 with a fall of 904 cases on January 14.

Kerala reported the most (6,004 or 35 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,556), Karnataka (746), West Bengal (723), and Tamil Nadu (673). These five states account for 69 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most (70 or 35 percent) new deaths, followed by Kerala (26), West Bengal (18), Uttar Pradesh (15), and Delhi (11). These five states account for 71 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 12 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman, and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

India’s recovery rate is now 96.5 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate, while Kerala now reports the lowest (91.6 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 5,158 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (3,009), Chhattisgarh (930), Uttar Pradesh (879), and Tamil Nadu (821).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,05,12,093 with 1,01,46,763 recoveries and 1,51,727 deaths as per January 14, update. The mortality rate in the country now stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 8 lakh daily tests (below 10 lakh for the last 13 days) were reported on January 13 with more than 18.42 crore tests carried out to date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.

As many as 102 people have been found to be

infected

with the new strain of coronavirus from the United Kingdom, as of January 13, 2020.