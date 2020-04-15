BIG STORY | Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: What's open and what's not

While the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has been extended till May 3, there will be some relaxations after April 20. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued revised guidelines for lockdown 2.0 regarding services that will remain operational and those not.

In this episode of Big Story, find out what will remain open and what will be closed after April 20 with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra. Also, find out the lockdown rules for offices.