you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: What's open and what's not

In this episode of Big Story, find out what services will still be accessible with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra. Also find out the lockdown rules for offices

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus (COVID-19) has been extended till May 3, there will be some relaxations after April 20. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued revised guidelines for lockdown 2.0 regarding services that will remain operational and those not.

In this episode of Big Story, find out what will remain open and what will be closed after April 20 with Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra. Also, find out the lockdown rules for offices.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Lockdown 2 #video

