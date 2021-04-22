Amid COVID-19 second wave, experts suggest 'double masking' to minimise virus exposure

Group of students wearing face masks outside a railway station in Kochi (File Image: Reuters)

Amid the second COVID-19 wave, feared to be triggered by the more contagious coronavirus variants, experts are suggesting the use of 'double masks' to minimise the chances of infection.

For double masking, a surgical mask should be a worn with a cloth mask over it, explained All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Ideally, one should wear the N-95 masks as they have a filtration capacity of 90 percent, the AIIMS chief said. But since the N-95 masks may not be easily available, the next best option is double masking - with an inner layer of 3-ply surgical mask and a cloth mask over it, Dr Guleria was reported as saying by News 18.

Also read: Heartbreaking photos emerge from hospitals as COVID-19 2nd wave hits India hard

Recent studies conducted by the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - the country's top public health agency - found that double masking could minimise the risk of virus exposure by up to 95.9 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The CDC study found that unknotted surgical mask alone blocked cough particles by 56.1 percent, and cloth mask alone by 51.4 percent.

A combination of both - a knotted surgical mask and a cloth mask over it - blocked cough particles by up to 85.4 percent.

When the source (person infected with COVID-19) and receiver were both fitted with double masks, the cumulative exposure of the receiver was reduced by 95.9 percent, the study claimed.

The CDC, however, stressed that wearing masks in the appropriate manner is essential to minimise the exposure to the virus. "In lab test with dummies, exposure to potentially infectious aerosols decreased by about 95 percent when they both wore tightly fitted masks," the health agency claimed.

Dr Guleria also reiterated the point, stating that the "most important thing is to wear the mask properly".

"You need to ensure, the air comes through the filtering mechanism of the mask otherwise you will get infected. Taking a deep breath and seeing the mask getting sucked in can tell you whether you’re wearing it properly or not," he said.