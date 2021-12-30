Happy New Year 2022: Our OTT watchlist for New Year's Eve at home

Happy New Year 2022: A list of TV shows and films for New Year's Eve.

With the Omicron variant of coronavirus looming large, staying at home on New Year’s Eve seems like a wiser option. Also, with several states in India imposing a night curfew, restaurants, pubs and hotels too will be forced to shut early.

If you have no particulate plans made for the evening of December 31, find a bucket of popcorn, your favourite pajamas and watch one (or two) of these films from the comfort of your home.

Minnal Murali (Netflix)

"Minnal Murali" on Netflix is directed by Basil Joseph and produced by Sophia Paul. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @NetflixIndia)

Malayalam superhero film "Minnal Murali" narrates the tale of two starkly different ordinary men who after being struck by lightning on the same fateful night gain superhuman abilities -- Tovino Thomas's Jaison becomes the titular hero and Shibu (Guru Somasundaram) turns villain.

Kurup (Netflix)

"Kurup" on Netflix is directed by Srinath Rajendran. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @@dulQuer)

“Kurup”, another Malayalam thriller, is based on the life of wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup. It stars Dulquer Salmaan in the title role along with Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shivajith, Surabhi Lakshmi, Vijayaraghavan and Tovino Thomas in the supporting roles.

Atrangi Re (Disney + Hotstar)

"Atrangi Re" features Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. (Image credit: Photo tweeted @akshaykumar)

Directed by Aanand L Rai, "Atrangi Re", that stars Akshay Kumar, tells the story of Vishnu, played by Dhanush, a Tamilian boy, who meets a girl from Bihar, Rinku, played by Sara Ali Khan.

Emily in Paris 2 (Netflix)

"Emily in Paris 2" is the second season of the i comedy-drama streaming on Netflix. Lily Collins portrays the title role. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @NetflixIndia)

Created by Darren Star ("Sex and the City”), the Golden Globe-nominated series follows a young woman from Chicago who gets sent to Paris to be in charge of social media for a luxury brand company. In the second season, Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.

Aarya 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Sushmita Sen's “Aarya” is an official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza". (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @thesushmitasen)

"Aarya 2", the second season of the thriller web series, featuring Sushmita Sen in the titular role, revolves around Aarya Sareen, (Sen), a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot dead.

Aranyak (Netflix)

Actors Raveena Tandon (left) and Parambrata Chatterjee in "Aranyak".

Raveena Tandon makes her streaming debut in “Aranyak”, a web series produced by Rohan Sippy. She plays Kasturi Dogra, a policewoman negotiating workplace politics, personal demands and a pressing investigation into a murder, which sends shock waves through a sleepy hill town.

Decoupled (Netflix)

Surveen Chawla and R. Madhavan in "Decoupled". (Image: screen grab)

Starring R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla (with a fun cameo by Chetan Bhagat), “Decoupled” follows a misanthropic writer (played by R Madhavan) and his startup-founder wife (played by Surveen Chawla) juggle their impending divorce with the absurdities and annoyances of life in their affluent world.

Death to 2021 (Netflix)

"Death to 2021" features Hugh Grant, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper and Lucy Liu. (Image credit: www.netflix.com)

This darkly comedic retrospective mixes real news footage and scripted talking-head interviews as it sends up the year that tried to one-up 2020.