Guneet Monga on historic Oscar: ‘Two Indian women did this’

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga took home the Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers in the Documentary Short category.

'The Elephant Whisperers', directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment Production, won an Oscar in the Documentary Short category at the 95th Academy Awards. The widely-acclaimed documentary film is the first Indian production ever to win an Oscar – a historic moment indeed for the team and the country.

Guneet Monga took to Twitter shortly after the Oscar win to express her happiness. “We just won the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production!” she wrote. “Two women did this! I am still shivering,” she added.



— Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, the producer thanked her family and colleagues for the honour. She added a special shout-out for director Kartiki Gonsalves.



'The Elephant Whisperers' created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

"I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share space with and finally, for coexistence," Gonsalves said in her acceptance speech.

In its 39-minute runtime, the documentary depicts the unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephant calves Raghu and Amu and their caretakers, Bomman and Belli.