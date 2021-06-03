Gucci selling basic linen kurti for Rs 2.5 lakh triggers Desi Twitter users' ire

The floral emboridered organic linen kaftan being sold by Gucci for nearly Rs 2.5 lakh

In the past few years, especially since Alessandro Michelle was announced the Creative Director of Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci, it has often come under the radar for cultural appropriation. This time, it has made headlines for quoting an exorbitant rate for a seemingly basic piece of garment, which should not cost more than Rs 500 according to Desi Twitter users.

The latest Gucci “kaftan”, which is akin to the common Indian kurti, is being sold for $3,500, i.e., Rs 2.5. lakh, approximately, and Desi Tweeple just cannot digest it.

Here’s how Gucci has described the kurti lookalike on its website: “Filled with ‘60s and ‘70s influences, the kaftan reinterprets the aesthetic of the hippie movement with a new take on relaxed garments in light fabrics. For this new iteration, the emblematic Interlocking G motif mixes with a stripe chain print elevating the ivory silk fabric.”

After the picture of the Gucci kaftan went viral on social media, several persons started calling out the brand and trolling it for misnaming the garment as a kaftan, cultural appropriation, terrible styling (with loose green pants that resemble a shalwar), and exorbitant pricing.



Some even cracked up at the fact that the floral embroidered linen kaftan with tassel details can be purchased in monthly installments.



