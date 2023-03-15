5 things to know about GPT-4, OpenAI’s latest language model offering

GPT-4, with many new features, is not without its flaws, OpenAI has disclosed. (Image: openai.com)

OpenAI has announced the launch of its latest language model Artificial Intelligence tool in GPT-4 that has brought together key functions of ChatGPT and Dall-E. While the research company says that GPT-4 is more sophisticated than its predecessor’s ChatGPT, the tool is more expensive to run.

GPT-4’s makers say that the tool is more accurate, creative and collaborative but OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that although improved, the new model is still flawed.

"It is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it," he tweeted.

Here are five things to know about GPT-4:

- GPT-4 is a large multimodal model and unlike ChatGPT, can accept text and image inputs but its outputs will be in text only. “Over a range of domains—including documents with text and photographs, diagrams, or screenshots — GPT-4 exhibits similar capabilities as it does on text-only inputs,” the company said in its blog.

- The language model will be available to OpenAI’s paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers ($20 a month), and developers can sign up to build applications with it. A key limitation, just like ChatGPT is the lack of knowledge of events after September 2021.

- The new version is better at things like finding specific information especially something deeply hidden like in a key business document or a key part of a tax code in US.

- The current version still has social biases, hallucinations, adversarial prompts and reasoning error. OpenAI said in a blog adding they were working on bringing about improvements. However, OpenAI added that GPT-4 scored 40 per cent higher than the latest GPT-3.5 on the company’s internal adversarial factuality evaluations.

- It can also be augmented with test-time techniques that were developed for text-only language models, including few-shot and chain-of-thought prompting. Image inputs are still a research preview and are not available to the public yet, OpenAI said in the blog.

Read: ChatGPT creator OpenAI debuts new GPT-4 AI system

Several AI tools, including language model ChatGPT, took the world by storm after passing several key examinations, writing college essays and even giving life advice. Microsoft, with investment in OpenAI, whose Bing language model initially failed to impress, has finally after months of rumours admitted that they use GPT-4.