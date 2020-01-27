App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Got your brain from clearance sale? Adnan Sami asks Cong leader over Padma Shri taunt

Musician Adnan Sami, who was conferred India’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contributions to the industry, was born in London to a Pakistani Air Force pilot.

Jagyaseni Biswas

A day after Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill had questioned the Centre’s decision to confer a Padma Shri award on Adnan Sami, the singer of Pakistani origin hit back referring to him as “kid”.

Attacking the Congress leader, the singer/musician took to Twitter on January 27 and asked if the former had got his brain from a clearance sale.

Sami, who was conferred India’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contributions to the industry, was born in London to a Pakistani Air Force pilot. Shergill referred to his lineage and ties to the antagonistic neighbours to hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Slamming the Centre for declaring Kargil War veteran Mohmmad Sannaullah a foreigner through the National Register of Citizens in Assam, the Congress leader tweeted on January 26:

He also accused Sami of “government chamchagiri” in his tweet. Sami was one of the 118 people honoured with the Padma Shri on January 25.

In the register of awardees released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sami was listed as a resident of Maharashtra. The singer applied for Indian citizenship in the year 2015 and became an Indian national in January 2016.

Notably, not all Congress members questioned the decision to award the Pakistan-origin musician. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, for instance, congratulated Adnan Sami over a tweet.

 

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Adnan Sami #Indian citizen #Padma Shri awards #Pakistanis

