Google updates its Play Store policies, bans "sugar daddy" apps

"Sugar Daddy" apps allow older men to foster relationships with younger women in exchange for money

Google has updated its Play Store policies, specifically referring to inappropriate content, widening it to include "Sugar Daddy" apps.

"Sugar Daddy" is a term commonly associated with older men who pay younger women for sexual favours. Unlike prostitution, these payments aren't a one time transaction. Both parties are mutually bound to an unspoken relationship which fosters over time using money.

In a statement to Android Police, A Google spokesperson said, "As a platform we are always excited to support our developer partners, but we also work hard to provide a safe experience for users. We have updated our inappropriate content policy to prohibit apps that facilitate sexual acts in exchange for compensation following feedback we received from NGOs, governments, and other user advocacy groups concerned with user safety. This aligns our policies with other Google policies and industry norms.”

Starting September 1, the Play Store will start a blanket ban on all the apps that fall within the new policy criteria.

Google has updated its Developer Programme Policy page and made it clear what apps will not find a home anymore on the Play Store.

The updated text reads, "Apps that promote sex-related entertainment, escort services or other services that may be interpreted as providing sexual acts in exchange for compensation, including, but not limited to compensated dating or sexual arrangements where one participant is expected or implied to provide money, gifts or financial support to another participant ('sugar dating')."