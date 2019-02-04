Google Plus to shut down on April 2: Here's how to download all your data

Google has announced the shutdown of its social networking site, Google Plus. The company stated that the shut down would take place on April 2, after which all the content available on the platform will be deleted. Google has asked users to download all their data before April 2.

If you are one of those who uses Google Plus, here is how you can download all your content.

1) Log in to your Google Plus Account and go to the ‘Download Your Data’ page. All the data that is available on the Google Plus platform will already be preselected.

2) You can unselect a category of data that you do not wish to download. If you want to download specific content from your Google Plus, like Google + Communities, click the down arrow and then click ‘Select Specific Data’. Select what you want to download and click OK.

3) Once you have confirmed the data that needs to be downloaded, click Next.

4) After clicking next, a new page would load that would let you select the type of file (zip, .tgz), the size of the archive file, and the delivery method to access the file. You can receive the download link via email, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box.

5) When you are done, click on Create Archive.

Google stated low usage and security concerns were the reasons the company decided to shut down the service. G Suite users can still have access to the platform though.