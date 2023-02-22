English
    'Layoffs are particularly hard for women over 40, like me': Staffer fired after 15 years at Google

    'This is the time when we are at the top of our game and it is a mistake not to have accomplished women in the workforce across every level and every sector, especially in leadership,' the former Google employee wrote.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    February 22, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST
    Despite being laid off by Google, Jennifer Vaden Barth appears convinced that she was positioned for better things. (Representative image)

    Jennifer Vaden Barth woke up early for work one day to realise that she was one of the 12,000 employees laid off by Google. After working with the tech giant for almost 15 years, the California resident said that she still working through the emotions of the "brutal corporate handling" of the layoff.

    Stating that she wanted to document the process of getting through this patch, Barth wrote on LinkedIn, "I devoted almost 15 years to creating a significant portfolio of work on behalf of this company, where I developed and sharpened the greatest assets that I bring into the room."

    But, instead of executing her vision to bring equitable access to education for all learners at Google, Barth will now have to look for better employment opportunities which are, she noted, hard to get especially for candidates like her -- women who are over 40.

    "Not for nothing, these layoffs hit women particularly hard, especially women over 40 including me," She wrote. "This is the time when we are at the top of our game and it is a mistake not to have accomplished women in the workforce across every level and every sector, especially in leadership."

    Barth also noted that while her colleagues at Google are shedding tears over the mass layoff, she was reliant and convinced that she was positioned for better things.

    "I hope someone's looking for one hell of a relationship builder because if you are or know someone who is, I'm your gal!" Barth wrote on LinkedIn as a soft plea to prospective employers.

