Google miscalculated severance pay. Many laid off staff to get lesser than expected: Report

The incident also led to others accusing Google of creating confusion due to the lack of clarity in initial emails.

After laying off six percent of its employees which amounts to 12,000 jobs, Google admitted that it has made an error in the calculation of stock severance which was to be granted to the sacked employees.

The tech giant apologised to its former employees and stated that its earlier email mentioned an incorrect number of stocks as part of the severance package, Business Insider reported.

Reportedly, the miscalculation occurred because Google counted the stock grants twice. This led to many laid-off employees receiving at least tens of thousands of dollars less than what was initially estimated. A former employee of the tech giant, who found out that they would be receiving at least 40 per cent lesser stocks than expected, told Business Insider that it was like a "second kick in the stomach".

The incident also led to others accusing Google of creating confusion due to the lack of clarity in initial emails.

Read more: ‘Worked around the clock,’ says Gurgaon man laid off from Google

After the layoff announcement, the company had said that it would offer 16 weeks’ salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, full salary for their notice period, as well as other benefits. Furthermore, the company also said it would accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting. Announcing the layoffs, Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, had also said that those affected will receive bonuses and remaining vacation time in addition to six months of healthcare, and immigration support, among other benefits.

Read more: What Google parent Alphabet is offering to 12,000 soon-to-be laid off employees