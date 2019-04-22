Google Doodle marks Earth Day with unique slideshow

Google’s doodle on Monday marks the Earth Day, the environmental movement that was born in 1970. Highlighting and celebrating the existence of myriad forms on life on the planet, the doodle features an animated slideshow of six endangered species belonging to different Earth elevations. Some of the organisms featured have been discovered by mankind only recently.

So, if one visits the search page of Google, the Earth Day 2019 doodle appears. Upon clicking on it, a series of animations start playing, which introduces us to unique birds and animals that we share the planet with.

The animation begins with a “wandering albatross”, the bird with the widest wingspan in the world. It moves to show the “coastal redwood” tree -- the tallest tree in the world, which can grow up to 377 feet. As you scroll further down, a “Paedophryne amauensis” shows up, which is believed to be the smallest vertebrate in the world.

On further exploration, the “Amazon water lily” unveils itself; it is touted to be one of the largest aquatic plants. Next up is the “coelacanth”, a fish that dates back to the time of dinosaurs and has existed for more than 400 million years. The last one to greet is the “deep cave springtail”, which is one of the deepest-dwelling terrestrial creatures.

The doodle gives out brief pieces of information on each of the creatures featured in the animation. In case any of the species entices you enough to set out in the search of more knowledge, you can click on that particular slide, and the doodle will direct you to a site where you can acquire added information.

In the 1969 oil spill that occurred near California, the three-million gallon oil spill killed more than 10,000 seabirds, dolphins, seals, and sea lions. In response to this incident and to raise awareness on environmental issues, the Earth Day was introduced to be observed on April 22 every year. It is marked across the globe with events that promote eco-friendly practices such as recycling, reducing pollution, etc.

The theme this year is “Protect Our Species” and is aimed at drawing attention to the alarming momentum at which the world's flora and fauna populations are being wiped out.