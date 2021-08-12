MARKET NEWS

English
Google brings the hammer down on more apps containing the trojan Flytrap

Nine more apps have been removed from the Play Store after they were found infested with the trojan Flytrap

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
More apps have been removed from the Play Store

In the latest round of bans on Google's Play Store, nine apps have been removed after they were found to be carrying the trojan "Flytrap."

The trojan has infected at least 10,000 devices since March and is a malicious software that steals Facebook credentials when it finds its way onto a phone.

It can collect Facebook IDs, location data, email information, user IP and cookies associated with the Google account. It then spreads itself amongst your contacts by sending out messages under your pretense and asks gullible users to download the infested apps. It can even post under your name on your Facebook feed.

Cybersecurity researchers at Zimperium labs have put out a list of apps that have been known to carry the trojan. The apps are:

  • GG Voucher (com.luxcarad.cardid)

  • Vote European Football (com.gardenguides.plantingfree)

  • GG Coupon Ads (com.free_coupon.gg_free_coupon)

  • GG Voucher Ads (com.m_application.app_moi_6)

  • GG Voucher (com.free.voucher)

  • Chatfuel (com.ynsuper.chatfuel)

  • Net Coupon (com.free_coupon.net_coupon)

  • Net Coupon (com.movie.net_coupon)

  • EURO 2021 Official (com.euro2021)

These apps trick users into logging in with their Facebook account and then takes over, stealing all of their personal information from under their noses.

In a blog post, Zimperium said, "The threat actors made use of several themes that users would find appealing such as free Netflix coupon codes, Google AdWords coupon codes, and voting for the best football (soccer) team or player. Initially available in Google Play and third-party stores, the application tricked users into downloading and trusting the application with high-quality designs and social engineering."
Tags: #Android #Flytrap #Google #malware #Play Store #Trojan
first published: Aug 12, 2021 02:55 pm

