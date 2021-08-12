Google brings the hammer down on more apps containing the trojan Flytrap

More apps have been removed from the Play Store

In the latest round of bans on Google's Play Store, nine apps have been removed after they were found to be carrying the trojan "Flytrap."

The trojan has infected at least 10,000 devices since March and is a malicious software that steals Facebook credentials when it finds its way onto a phone.

It can collect Facebook IDs, location data, email information, user IP and cookies associated with the Google account. It then spreads itself amongst your contacts by sending out messages under your pretense and asks gullible users to download the infested apps. It can even post under your name on your Facebook feed.



GG Voucher (com.luxcarad.cardid)



Vote European Football (com.gardenguides.plantingfree)



GG Coupon Ads (com.free_coupon.gg_free_coupon)



GG Voucher Ads (com.m_application.app_moi_6)



GG Voucher (com.free.voucher)



Chatfuel (com.ynsuper.chatfuel)



Net Coupon (com.free_coupon.net_coupon)



Net Coupon (com.movie.net_coupon)



EURO 2021 Official (com.euro2021)



Cybersecurity researchers at Zimperium labs have put out a list of apps that have been known to carry the trojan. The apps are:

These apps trick users into logging in with their Facebook account and then takes over, stealing all of their personal information from under their noses.