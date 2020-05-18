App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good Samaritan from Mizoram paid off peoples’ loans worth Rs 10 lakh anonymously

The anonymous “guardian angel” had gone bankrupt once upon a time and suffered immensely and hence wanted to alleviate the pains of others to the best of his ability

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A businessman from Mizoram’s Aizwal has been paying off the loans of people in financial distress but has refused to meet the beneficiaries. He has cleared loans totalling Rs 10 lakh so far, which has benefited four individuals hailing from the state.

Among those whose lives he touched includes a 52-year-old woman who was being treated for a brain tumour and a small-time businessman who was struggling to keep himself afloat.

Rodingliani, a widow with two daughters, had taken a Rs 4 lakh loan from the State Bank of India to seek treatment in Kolkata, West Bengal. An Indian Express report states that she had spoken to bank officials about the difficulty she was facing in repaying the sum.

Close

Meanwhile, businessman Muana L Fanai had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from SBI to open a poultry farm. However, he was not profiting from the business and was finding it increasingly difficult to pay off his loan.

related news

To the surprise of both the persons in debt, the bank officials called them earlier this week to inform that their loans had been paid off by a Good Samaritan. Rodingliani said she had got a call from SBI informing that a man who has refused to reveal his identity was looking to pay off certain loans and that bank officials had chosen her from the list.

Several persons have since tried to reach out to the bank authorities, but they too have refused to divulge any information on the man or his contact details, claiming he wishes to stay away from the spotlight.

Sheryl Vanchhong, Assistant General Manager of the SBI branch, said: “He called us and said that in these times of distress, he wants to help. He is a customer of our bank. He said he wants to help those who had mortgaged their property against loans, which they were finding difficult to pay. His budget was Rs 10 lakh.”

The Hindu reported that the anonymous “guardian angel” to many had gone bankrupt once upon a time and suffered immensely and hence wanted to alleviate the pains of others to the best of his capability.

Vanchhong said the man is known to a few bank officials. He had approached them a few days ago and sought details of some “genuine loanees” who are in distress. He transferred a total of Rs 9,96,365 to SBI’s Aizawl branch later to help them, reportedly for his own satisfaction.

This act of kindness would have gone unnoticed had a few reporters not landed at the bank branch the very day the loan payments were being processed. The journalists were discussing online banking methods when the incident came up in conversation.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #bank loan #Mizoram #State Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed: Kevin Hassett

Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed: Kevin Hassett

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.