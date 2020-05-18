Good Samaritan from Mizoram paid off peoples’ loans worth Rs 10 lakh anonymously

A businessman from Mizoram’s Aizwal has been paying off the loans of people in financial distress but has refused to meet the beneficiaries. He has cleared loans totalling Rs 10 lakh so far, which has benefited four individuals hailing from the state.

Among those whose lives he touched includes a 52-year-old woman who was being treated for a brain tumour and a small-time businessman who was struggling to keep himself afloat.

Rodingliani, a widow with two daughters, had taken a Rs 4 lakh loan from the State Bank of India to seek treatment in Kolkata, West Bengal. An Indian Express report states that she had spoken to bank officials about the difficulty she was facing in repaying the sum.

Meanwhile, businessman Muana L Fanai had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from SBI to open a poultry farm. However, he was not profiting from the business and was finding it increasingly difficult to pay off his loan.

To the surprise of both the persons in debt, the bank officials called them earlier this week to inform that their loans had been paid off by a Good Samaritan. Rodingliani said she had got a call from SBI informing that a man who has refused to reveal his identity was looking to pay off certain loans and that bank officials had chosen her from the list.

Several persons have since tried to reach out to the bank authorities, but they too have refused to divulge any information on the man or his contact details, claiming he wishes to stay away from the spotlight.

Sheryl Vanchhong, Assistant General Manager of the SBI branch, said: “He called us and said that in these times of distress, he wants to help. He is a customer of our bank. He said he wants to help those who had mortgaged their property against loans, which they were finding difficult to pay. His budget was Rs 10 lakh.”

The Hindu reported that the anonymous “guardian angel” to many had gone bankrupt once upon a time and suffered immensely and hence wanted to alleviate the pains of others to the best of his capability.

Vanchhong said the man is known to a few bank officials. He had approached them a few days ago and sought details of some “genuine loanees” who are in distress. He transferred a total of Rs 9,96,365 to SBI’s Aizawl branch later to help them, reportedly for his own satisfaction.

This act of kindness would have gone unnoticed had a few reporters not landed at the bank branch the very day the loan payments were being processed. The journalists were discussing online banking methods when the incident came up in conversation.