Last Updated : Nov 04, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir flight reaches Jammu from Srinagar without passengers' baggage

A GoAir staffer told passengers that their luggage would be brought to Jammu by another flight of some other airlines, scheduled to arrive later during the day from Srinagar, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Several GoAir passengers from Srinagar to Jammu were left fuming Sunday as their flight reached its destination without their baggage. "We reached Jammu from Srinagar by Go Air flight G8-213 but the airline staff had not loaded our luggage," Abdul Hamid, one of the passengers, told PTI over phone from Jammu.

He said initially several dozen passengers were asked to wait for their luggage.



"After waiting for more than an hour, we have just been told to come and collect our luggage tomorrow," he added.

Attempts to seek a comment from Go Air over phone and e-mail failed. An e-mail to the address listed on the official website of Go Air for media queries bounced back while an executive at the customer care call centre said he was not authorised to comment on the issue.
First Published on Nov 4, 2018 07:05 pm

