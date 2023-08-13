Gadar 2: Fans dance to 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' in cinema hall. Viral video

Fans of “Tara Singh” played by Sunny Deol and “Sakeena” played by Ameesha Patel just can’t keep calm. (Image: Gadar 2 movie official/Instagram)

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has finally released and it is roaring at the box office. The film has collected over Rs 83 crores in just two days of its release, making it the highest grossing film of his career.

Fans of “Tara Singh” and “Sakeena” played by Ameesha Patel just can’t keep calm and have been flooding theatres all over the country. Amid the fervour, a video has surfaced in which movie-goers can be seen dancing in the cinema hall.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by a page called Tara Singh. In the clip, cinema-goers can be seen dancing to “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke”. The iconic track sung by Udit Narayan was a hit in the first instalment of the film too.

In the clip, the audience can also be heard singing the track while it played in the theatre.

Watch the viral video here:



Social media users were delighted after watching the clip and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Never seen this craze for any movie in India,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “It is like a festival. Tara Singh is back.”

A third user remarked, “Sweeping aside reviews, Gadar 2 like Gadar has become an emotion.”

“That’s how a movie is true blockbuster,” a fourth quipped.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Singh, among others. The movie is directed by Anil Sharma.