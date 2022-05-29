Foetus found growing inside stomach of 40-day-old baby in Bihar

Dr Tabrez Aziz said that in medical terminology, the case is called 'Foetus in fetu' or the presence of a foetus in the stomach of the child. (Representative image)

Doctors in Bihar's Motihari recently found a foetus inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant in what they said was a rare medical condition.

The condition came to light after the infant was brought to Rahmania Medical Center in Motihari for treatment. The doctor was told that the baby felt bloated and was not able to urinate properly.

To investigate the bloating, Dr Tabrez Aziz prescribed a computed tomography (CT) scan for infant and found that a foetus had developed inside the baby's stomach.

Speaking to news agency ANI about this rare phenomenon, Dr Tabrez Aziz said that in medical terminology, the case is called 'Foetus in fetu' or the presence of a foetus in the stomach of the child.

Dr Aziz added that this is a rare case that happens only in one out of five lakh patients.

"A rare medical anomaly has come to light where a foetus was seen developing inside the stomach of a 40-day-old infant. It is called foetus in fetu. The infant has undergone surgery, condition is stable," the doctor told ANI.

He added that the baby has been discharged from the hospital and is doing fine.

In a similar incident, last year, a baby in Israel was born with her own "twin" inside her stomach, reported The Times of Israel .

Doctors realized there might be a problem when they performed a late-pregnancy ultrasound on the baby's mother and saw that the infant's stomach was bloated.

After the baby was delivered, doctors performed a number of tests and spotted a partially developed fetus inside the baby's abdomen. They then had to remove the fetus surgically.

(With inputs from ANI)





