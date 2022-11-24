FIFA World Cup 2022: Breel Embolo's bittersweet moment

Switzerland's forward #07 Breel Embolo (L) celebrates with Switzerland's midfielder #10 Granit Xhaka after he scored during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Switzerland and Cameroon at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on November 24.

Breel Embolo's goal was the difference as Switzerland bagged three points after beating Cameroon 1-0 in its Group G opener at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday. However, the striker was muted with his celebrations as it was against the country of his birth.

The 25-year-old was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in 1995, before he moved to Europe with his mother after his parents separated. The duo initially moved to France before eventually settling in Basel, Switzerland after moving there just a year later. He became a Swiss national in 2014, which qualified him to play for the country.

He started his professional football career with FC Basel, where he played for two seasons until 2016. He then earned a move to the German Bundesliga with FC Schalke, where he spent three seasons, before transferring to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019.

In the summer of 2022, he moved to Ligue 1 (French league) with AS Monaco and is currently its main striker. Up until the World Cup break, he scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in 23 games across all competitions.

Group G

Switzerland has drawn first blood with this Cameroon win and sits atop Group G with 3 points. It will face Brazil next on Monday (9:30 pm IST) before ending its group campaign against Serbia on December 3 (12:30 am IST).