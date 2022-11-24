FIFA World Cup 2022: Breel Embolo's bittersweet moment

Born in Cameroon
Represents Switzerland
Scores in #SUICMR
Respect, Breel Embolo #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/UCpZhx0TCY— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022
The 25-year-old was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in 1995, before he moved to Europe with his mother after his parents separated. The duo initially moved to France before eventually settling in Basel, Switzerland after moving there just a year later. He became a Swiss national in 2014, which qualified him to play for the country.
He started his professional football career with FC Basel, where he played for two seasons until 2016. He then earned a move to the German Bundesliga with FC Schalke, where he spent three seasons, before transferring to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2019.
In the summer of 2022, he moved to Ligue 1 (French league) with AS Monaco and is currently its main striker. Up until the World Cup break, he scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in 23 games across all competitions.
Group GSwitzerland has drawn first blood with this Cameroon win and sits atop Group G with 3 points. It will face Brazil next on Monday (9:30 pm IST) before ending its group campaign against Serbia on December 3 (12:30 am IST).