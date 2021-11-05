MARKET NEWS

Storyboard18 | Build to Last: Mastercard’s global CMO Raja Rajamannar in conversation with Meesho’s Vidit Aatrey

What does it take to build enduring brands? Storyboard18’s special series featuring Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar unpacks new realities and the power of Brand in building lasting companies.

Storyboard18
November 05, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
Raja Rajamannar is global chief marketing and communications officer and president - healthcare business, Mastercard.

The pandemic and the chaos it has unleashed in our world is certainly not the last global crisis we will see. Given the increasingly complex and uncertain times, our greatest test of all will be endurance. Businesses and brands face the same challenge today.

Storyboard18's special series Build To Last, featuring Raja Rajamannar, global chief marketing and communications officer and president - healthcare business, Mastercard, will help us decode new realities and the power of brand in building lasting and legendary companies.

Watch Rajamannar’s insight-packed conversations with brand and business leaders of homegrown companies, which will surface ideas and strategies to build future-fit, enduring brands, with insights for business and marketing leaders at legacy Indian companies and startups on a fast-growth path.

Rajamannar, who wrote the best-seller Quantum Marketing: Mastering the New Marketing Mindset for Tomorrow's Consumers, will engage with these leaders to give us a glimpse of how companies can reimagine marketing for the modern world. Ways to cultivate and sustain an innovative mindset, and how companies harness the power of purpose and people-first cultures to build brands will also be discussed.

In the first episode, Rajamannar chats with ecommerce startup Meesho’s founder and CEO, Vidit Aatrey, who shares how he is building one of the fastest-growing brands in India. Watch Rajamannar and Aatrey in conversation on Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18 this weekend.

Close

When asked what it takes to build brands that are endearing and enduring, Aatrey said, you have to earn the customer’s trust with every single interaction. “And never take your customer for granted,” he said.

“A lot of legacy products (companies) that we see, you just start to feel that someone takes you for granted and that's when disruption happens. We have to always keep working towards earning the customer’s trust in every single interaction, every single time, and if you do that for years, then you have a chance of building an enduring brand,” Aatrey said.

Rajamannar said, “An enduring brand is adaptive and adjusts constantly. But it is also consistent. Many brands can lose their way with some shiny new pennies and toys..." You need to have your Northstar and keep your focus on it.

Watch the interaction on Storyboard18 on CNBC-TV18 and CNBCTV18.com, and the full conversation on Moneycontrol at 8.30 am on Saturday, November 6. And read 'Build To Last' in Forbes India. 

For updates follow Storyboard18 on Twitter @BrandStoryboard
Storyboard18 is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
Tags: #brand building #Build To Last #Marketing #Meesho #Quantum Marketing: Mastering the New Marketing Mindset for Tomorrow's Consumers #Raja Rajamannar #Storyboard18
first published: Nov 5, 2021 09:51 am

