MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

Storyboard | The pitfalls of influencers promoting crypto 

An insurance marketer spotlights the ultimate downside of influencers and celebrities promoting cryptocurrencies like handbags and shoes on social media.

Abhishek Gupta
September 11, 2021 / 06:41 PM IST
Social media influencers like Kim Kardashian have recently started talking to followers about cryptocurrencies - an asset class that is not yet regulated in India. (Photo: Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Social media influencers like Kim Kardashian have recently started talking to followers about cryptocurrencies - an asset class that is not yet regulated in India. (Photo: Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Advertising is quite artful – it can convince people to spend money on anything, even products which are not always good for them or even necessary. In recent years, advertising has become an untamed beast with the advent of the internet. Along with the usual creative heads, influencers now have a considerable effect on the trends of the day.

The appeal of influencers lies in the fact that they are everyday people, but with one small difference – they are the ‘cool kids.’ What they consume is automatically trendy, and their followers trust the brands they advocate for. Simply put, social media influencers offer an easy way to build brand trust. It is dangerous then that these influencers are making cryptocurrency trendy for their unsuspecting followers who do not fully understand this risky asset class.

kim-kardashian-crypto-12

The coolness factor

A recent study shows 18-34-year-olds account for 40% of crypto owners globally, indicating a higher disposition among a demographic which is hyper connected with and influenced by social media. This has led to an interesting trend in India, wherein influencers are promoting cryptocurrencies like handbags and shoes. In the process, they are doling out a risky instrument to followers who are probably financially unaware.

Close

Related stories

In fact, the level of financial awareness in India already leaves something to be desired. When you add cryptocurrency to the mix and sell it as ‘cool’, the risk only grows manifold. If more influencers join the bandwagon, they could end up creating a trust bubble for something that is not yet fully understood and when that bubble bursts, it could forever alter customer behaviour.

Some onus also lies with the consumer, who must research and understand this instrument before investing. A larger risk appetite in itself is not bad. However, an uninformed risk appetite can prove to be disastrous.

The trust bubble

As an insurance marketer, I am not a stranger to issues of consumer distrust. Despite reforming its practices, the industry still has to go the extra mile in proving its transparency.

While cryptocurrency understandably has a high interest, people are unaware of its nuances. Irresponsibly promoting it can be irreparably damaging - not only for people’s financial stability, but also this emerging industry.

While there is no inherent issue in creating a market for your product, what’s risky is not explicitly divulging the risks involved. Cryptocurrency is unregulated in India, which leaves wider room to scam consumers.

With the escalating influence of social media, people must consume information with a pinch of salt and determine facts for themselves before acting. Influencers too must be cautious of what they promote.

Ignorantly passing on the Kool Aid can prove catastrophic!
Abhishek Gupta is the Chief Marketing Officer of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance.
Tags: #Advertising #Brand trust #cryptocurrency #Influencers #social media influencers #Storyboard
first published: Sep 11, 2021 06:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.