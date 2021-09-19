MARKET NEWS

Storyboard | Cred is back with Neeraj Chopra starring in its IPL campaign

The latest ad takes a dig at the excitement of "Indians around Neeraj Chopra"

Storyboard
September 19, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
The new Cred ad features Olympian Neeraj Chopra in multiple roles, including the opportunistic movie producer and the overly enthusiastic marketing executive talking about making Chopra a "youth icon".

The new Cred ad features Olympian Neeraj Chopra in multiple roles, including the opportunistic movie producer and the overly enthusiastic marketing executive talking about making Chopra a "youth icon".

Fintech startup Cred restarted its Indian Premier League (IPL) ad campaign 'Great for the Good' with a film featuring Olympian and javelin star Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra is currently the hottest celebrity endorser, following his gold medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Now Cred's got Chopra to test his acting skills in its latest film, which mocks Indians' excitement around Chopra.

Kunal Shah, founder and CEO, Cred, said in a statement, “We are happy to continue our partnership with IPL as it returns this year... In this campaign, we aim to solidify our message of financial literacy and educate the viewers on the benefits of practising responsible financial behaviour.”

The creative minds at Super Team also produced and directed these ad films. The campaign was conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Deep Joshi and Vishal Dayama, and written by EarlyMan Film. Karan Malhotra composed the music for the films.

Like other celebrities, including cricketer Rahul Dravid, in Cred's previous ads, Chopra, it seems, has pulled out all the stops in terms of getting into character. Or, in this case, many characters. There's the opportunistic movie producer and the overly enthusiastic marketing executive talking about making Chopra a "youth icon". And a young man who doesn't know the difference between a javelin and cue stick.

Chopra said, “Playing the part in this ad film was a totally different and entertaining experience and I hope the audiences enjoy this side of me!”
Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
