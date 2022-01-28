MARKET NEWS

    Sterling and Wilson presents Energizing India in association with Moneycontrol

    Here’s anchor Ruchiraa Sharma in conversation with Amit Jain, Global CEO – Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

    January 28, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    India is consistently taking the right steps towards achieving the ‘net zero emissions’ target by 2070.  But are these steps enough? Here’s anchor Ruchiraa Sharma in conversation with Amit Jain, Global CEO – Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy about India Inc.’s preparedness and the renewable energy sector’s expectations from Union Budget 2022.
