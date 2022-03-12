Sexism in Art

The Collective of Women in Visual Arts of Kerala group, with vocal participants like artists Kavitha Balakrishnan, Radha Gomathy, Jalaja Mol, Anuradha Nalapat and others, is fighting for social justice for women artists.

It’s an experience most women artists can relate to. But the term ‘woman artist’ itself rankles many. “Why are we called women artists instead of just artists?” asked Shirley Mathew, a Bengaluru-based artist who is also the art consultant for MKF Museum of Art in the city.

Mathew and many other women have encountered sexism in one form or another several times in their professional careers as artists.

“If you happen to be good-looking, then they won’t even look at the works,” Mathew said of the studio visits by many of the male art patrons who would come to ‘chat up’ instead of looking at her artworks.

“The other thing I get is ‘You are a pretty painter’ and dismissed as a non-serious artist. It brings rage in me," Mathew added. "Early in my career, when I was the only woman participating in a group show, I was told by a senior artist that I was equal to any male artist. It was meant as a compliment, and we did laugh it off, but I can’t forget the unwitting sexism in the remark.”

Worldwide, there have been uprisings against sexism in this industry. Be it the famous Guerrilla Girls from the USA or different artist groups; all of whom have submitted letters to institutions and galleries or protested publicly for their voice to be heard over the din of sexism.

A recent example from India is the fight that women artists from Kerala are waging against sexism and misogyny which, artists say, are rampant in the state. A group of 167 women artists have come together under The Collective of Women in Visual Arts of Kerala group, with vocal participants like artists Kavitha Balakrishnan, Radha Gomathy, Jalaja Mol, Anuradha Nalapat and others, fighting for social justice for women artists.



The collective, which is planning to register soon, has noted: "To every social experience of neglect and degradation, we collectively respond with art language. We understand that not allowing a single female artist to be included in government appointments to hold critical roles in fine arts institutions is blatant gender discrimination. There is no use of some consolation women representation who do not have a big role in making decisions and implementing them. We are talking about the redistribution of public resources and responsibilities available for cultural activities."

The collective has even submitted a memorandum to the government with a long list of demands, including equal share for women in key positions of the Lalit Kala Akademi.

Artist Jalaja emphasized the importance of their protests. “I don't think a sudden change will happen,” she said. “But we have to keep raising our voice against sexism. Kerala has highest literacy but patriarchy is deeply rooted in the society. By our actions, we can at least start a conversation about what women need. We are talking to the public, the government and the artists community as well. Things will change gradually but it will take a lot of time.”

Sexism in the art field has been sometimes subtle and very often, blatant. For instance, in Karnataka, the prestigious Varnashilpi Venkatappa Awards, instituted in 1994 with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, has not been awarded to any woman.

“You mean to say, women artists have not been working all these years?” asked Bengaluru-based artist Bhavani G.S.

Similarly, art camps and residencies often have no women or else just a representational number of women participants. Sometimes, women artists have to prove themselves more than male artists with the powers-that-be wanting to do ‘studio visits’ in order to gauge the woman artist’s works. “Will they do that for male artists applying for, say, a fellowship?” asked a young woman artist.

Sexism has even pushed women artists into roles of domesticity and motherhood without any room for their artistic journey. “Even those who have married male artists have also been pushed into oblivion,” Jalaja said.

The pandemic has also done its bit in pushing women artists further into obscurity. Goa-based art historian and curator Lina Vincent spoke of a jury role she had reprised last year. “We (the jury members) were worried that there weren’t many women applications,” she said. “The gender ratio is widely skewed, now more than before.” As she puts it, it is not about being sensitive to women, but institutions and organisations have to be supportive of all gender orientations.

There has to be a recognition of the actual problem that’s affecting a huge percentage of people working in the contemporary art industry. Heavyweights, like Bose Krishnamachari. president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, have taken significant steps in recognising women artists. Still, there has to be a change in the mindset.

As Nalapat wrote in a stirring note: "Man refuses to open his eyes, continues to wage war against the woman outside and the woman in him! It's a habit. He's a fool of the highest order if he thinks he will not be hunted down in the hell of hells. His daily life itself hellish, burdened, dragging on with gender discriminations, deep rooted idiotic prejudices against women. He came through the woman; his strength and freedom too lie through the feminine. There is no other way. So man, please rise to regain your manhood. We want to see some men before we die!"