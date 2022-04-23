‘My decision to come out is what makes me complete’: Saisha Shinde

Fashion designer Saisha Shinde had her first show as a transwoman at the Indore Times Fashion Week in October 2021,

Fashion designer Saisha Shinde, earlier Swapnil Shinde, is known to bend rules and choose to do the unusual. She's one of the few designers to have showcased her work at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) for 13 consecutive seasons. In an interview to Moneycontrol, she spoke about being the only trans woman from mainstream pop-culture to have come out, about her journey, about how the fashion world is misusing the word sustainability and more. Excerpts:

A NIFT degree, a fashion styling diploma from Milan, first runner up at a reality show (Lakme Fashion House in 2005) with a prize of six months internship with the House Of Versace... What did all this teach you at the beginning of your career? What all did you come away with?

I learnt a lot, but most importantly, my biggest life lesson has been to be patient. Everything has a time, it all works out, you just have to keep perfecting yourself.

My career has been a mix of my hard work and some super-talented people from the industry giving me support from Day 1, and they continue to be loyal to me. Eventually honesty reflects in your life in amazing ways.

Tell us all about your journey from being Swapnil Shinde to Saisha Shinde?

The journey has just begun. This tale is going to be legendary to say the least. I want to make sure my life just, like my name, proves to be a meaningful one. Swapnil Shinde was focused and happy, but Saisha Shinde is way more focused, happier and above all AWARE. The attention to detail in terms of what women actually want is much higher now - as I live each day as a woman, my understanding of women's clothing has become far superior.

The multiple surgeries, hormone therapies – how did you cope with it all?

When you know the end goal only leads to happiness, these minor roadblocks of surgeries and treatments seem trivial. When one has a fabulous support system and major faith in self, endurance becomes second skin. I try to relax myself by immersing myself in world cinema, especially real stories. Seeing what’s happening in the world gives me a greater sense of gratitude, of what I have been blessed with and what all needs to change in the world.

You are the only trans woman fashion designer in our country – how has it been for you? Did you have to deal with biases and judgement?

I am the ONLY trans woman from mainstream pop culture to COME OUT; there are many who are doctors, engineers, lawyers but choose to keep their transsexuality hidden. They do so because they know they will be judged, questioned and eventually deal with transphobia.

By god’s grace I haven’t had to face any bias or judgement. On the contrary everyone has been extremely welcoming, people have been commending my courage but I truly feel the real heroes are my parents. They have been my trailblazers.

Your first show as a transwoman at the Indore Times Fashion Week in October 2021 – how was it for you?

That will go down in history for me! Apart from the fact that all the models saw me as a woman for the first time and their love and support was so touching, the audience and people of Indore have my heart for making that show so remarkable for me!

You have been at the LFW for 13 consecutive seasons...

It’s been 13 consecutive seasons, and as each season has gone by, my understanding of who I am as a designer has gotten refined. I believe I made costumes before, but today I make outfits that people can actually wear. My knowledge of draping, construction and pattern making have become far superior and refined as years have gone by. After 15 years I can say with confidence that no one can fit you a fit the way I do.

What is your take on sustainability?

I believe just like size-zero became a phenomenon a few years ago, today that’s been replaced by sustainability. I find it absolutely ridiculous how the word has been misused! Eighty percent of the brands that claim to be sustainable are just using the word to make more money.

Has there been a silver lining in the pandemic for you?

Many people have lost lives in the pandemic, but I ended up gaining a new life. I faced my fears and chose to live my life without any fear of repercussions. So the silver lining for me has been the simple fact that I was born again.

What do you aspire to do the most at this point in your personal life and your career?

I plan to make utmost use of time in making my journey as visible as possible so every kid out there battling with confidence and gender identity has someone to look up to and feel wanted, secure and safe.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes