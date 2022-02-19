English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    Case of the vanishing book

    The sudden closure of a top publishing house is making moody would-be writers moodier. If at first they grumbled about writer’s block, now it is the shrinking of avenues.

    Shinie Antony
    February 19, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    (Representational image) In India, with writers more than readers, books can be accessories and a brag.

    (Representational image) In India, with writers more than readers, books can be accessories and a brag.

    The publishing industry is in a bit of a bind. The cover story is coronavirus - the absence of physical bookshops has hit them hard. No reader is up and about, loitering in stores, leafing through the latest bestsellers, transfixed by the blurb, rushing with a pile of books to the cash counter. Book sales are suffering from long Covid.

    The inside story is more detailed. In India, with writers more than readers, books can be accessories and a brag. Often read partially, with index and author photo the only parts lingered on, or understood very little post-reading if not outright misunderstood. Of course, serious readers can get carried away and take away more from the words than the words intended. But in countries where the long education years are filled with by-hearting, memorizing, ratta maarna, the inability to bring personal interpretations to the reading or even to grasp nuances and subtexts is sometimes not just a matter of laziness but of intellectual opacity and saturation. It is almost like non-readers and pseudo readers were waiting for something exactly like the pandemic to abandon books altogether.

    That leaves the committed reader. Long ago Kindle turned out to be the boy who cried wolf; no one gave up actual books for e-books despite publishing pundits' predictions. David Davidar, co-founder of Aleph Book Company, saw the imminent demise of physical books back in 2103 at a session on publishing at the Bangalore Literature Festival. But it would take a pandemic to fulfill his prophecy almost a decade later.

    Magic of books library noah-eleazar-9p6R1IDCXNg-unsplash

    Serious readers are still out there, hunting high and low for great books, small books, lean books, brawny books… The absence of bookshops and the visual stimulus of books in airports and on pavements has driven them to the virtual word at last. With a high and fatal addiction to letters arranged just so, junkies will find their fix where they can. Bookworms are succumbing to computers and phones, clicking on links for their daily read. Newspapers and magazines cleverly erected paywalls; content providers have to eat too.

    Close

    Related stories

    The sudden closure of a top publishing house is making moody would-be writers moodier. If at first they grumbled about writer’s block, now it is the shrinking of avenues. For publishing houses that tended to blend a prescient knowledge of reader tastes with marketing mantras, the crystal ball is blurry. Beset with backlogs, publishing dates of scheduled books are being delayed indefinitely. Manuscripts with topical subjects that a fatigued and mentally exhausted readership can absorb, and even applaud in a small way, are prioritized. Anything that is time-sensitive gets a look-in. The rest tap their feet in the queue.

    Any rivalry between fiction and nonfiction is now rendered moot under this new regime. Analytic data and research, diagnosis and prognosis are fashionable. Politics and economics, yes! Poetry and plays, though more rampant than ever perhaps, have lowered their decibels. That arena where big juicy books fought each other like studs for advances, royalties and marketing budgets is slowly turning into a ‘once upon a time’.
    Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.
    Tags: #books #E-books #Publishing industry #Shinie Antony #Westland
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 07:44 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.