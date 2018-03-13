One step ahead from cloud, edge computing is the new buzzword

The buzzword in the tech world for 2018 is definitely edge computing and it has become the talk of the sector. Edge computing-which brings computing power, control, storage and applications closer to end users- is making devices easier to operate.

Edge computing essentially means moving away from a centralised model of data, applications, services, etc., and inching closer to a more distributed network. Edge is different from cloud computing as the latter relies on connections to a single data centre. Simply put, edge computing improves the reliability and performance of the cloud.

Meanwhile, this reliability on a single centralised point in cloud computing is irksome for many companies in terms of risk and responsiveness.

In edge computing, companies move to a more distributed architecture and in case of any disruption, it would be limited to just that point in the network where it occurred and not the entire cloud implementation.

Likewise, with a traditional centralized cloud architecture, a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack or a power outage at the cloud data centre could render applications unavailable for all users. But when using an edge architecture, any such outage would be limited to the edge computing device and the local applications on that device.

And what will bring companies to edge? Internet of Things (IoT). As per an IDC report, by 2025, nearly 80 billion devices will be connected to the internet and the amount of data being generated is doubling every two years. By 2020, the amount of data is predicted to reach 44 zettabytes.

With so much data generation, companies will need to analyse data and get responses quickly, which can become difficult with a centralised system. With edge, it will be easier and quicker to get responses.

However, companies have a few options for how they may employ edge computing.

One of the companies that can handhold any industry in edge computing is Schneider Electric. The APC by Schneider Electric takes care of edge computing needs in any industry, whether it is healthcare, small and medium enterprise, manufacturing, etc. The mission is simple-to ensure reliable performance of the infrastructure. APC Edge, in this regard, can play a pivotal role. It can turn your server room into the IoT-ready on-premise data centres. APC provides all components for the local edge IT Infrastructure, is the leading brand in un-interrupted power supply (UPS) and IT Infrastructure and provides all components for the local edge IT Infrastructure, which makes easy for customer to choose and provides him the benefit of having single window for all the needs.

All components in APC Local edge solution are IoT ready i.e. they communicate with each other and can be monitored by the user over IP from a remote location. It is even awarding a 75% grant to complete the remaining IT Infrastructure.

Edge computing is approaching in a swift manner and was one of the main topics at the MWC. Now, it is just a matter of time to build edge computing and nail the game.