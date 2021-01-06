Moneycontrol’s most powerful branded content for top brands in 2020

Even for the most proficient writer, no words can adequately capture the year 2020. It has been a rollercoaster with the sharpest—and most unexpected—turns and twists, taking us through economic downturns, volatile markets, remote working mandates and personal upheavals. But, while the year has been marked with adversities and setbacks, it has also birthed numerous opportunities creating building blocks of resilience.

As the country went into lockdown mode and work from home became mandatory for many, digital content consumption saw a steep rise. But even with the steady rise in audience engagement, it was a difficult year for brands.

With an unflinching focus on dispensing reliable, authoritative content, and driving value to our partners even during these tough times, Moneycontrol sought powerful and innovative solutions to partner with brands and help tell their stories. From interactive virtual event experiences and virtual studio panel discussions to complete content hubs and native content, our team pushed the envelope to explore new content formats as they developed and executed complete campaigns virtually.

We’d like to share some of these ambitious branded content projects with you, where we brought to life compelling stories that encapsulated our audience’s interests and seamlessly reflected our brand partners’ key messaging by leveraging technology solutions.

Virtual Summits

Brand: Salesforce; Category: Technology

In May 2020, Moneycontrol and Salesforce came together to host India’s first large-scale Virtual Summit titled ‘The Future of Indian Industry’ to discuss the new realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on organisations and business.

The event began with a keynote address from Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister - Law and Justice, Electronics, Information Technology & Communications, followed by three A-list panels replete with industry leaders such as Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission & Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog; Daisy Chittilapilly, MD, Digital Transformation Office, Cisco; Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer & Head Marketing, Tech Mahindra; and Deepak Pargaonkar, VP - Solution Engineering, Salesforce to name a few giving Salesforce the opportunity to connect with key industry leaders.

Click here for more details: https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/moneycontrol-virtual-summit/

Brand: Rockwell Automation; Category: Technology

To capture the importance of technological advances in the manufacturing sector, Network18’s top business verticals Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18 came together to host a two-day virtual summit, ‘India Inc. On the Move’ powered by Rockwell Automation. Built as an immersive virtual experience that replicated the on-ground event structure with multiple auditoriums, exhibitor zones, a resource centre and more, this large-scale virtual summit helped Rockwell Automation reach out to an active audience comprising CEOs, CTOs, senior marketers, entrepreneurs, and digital executives across a multitude of sectors.

This two-day virtual summit featured sessions with eminent personalities across sectors such as pharma, chemical and heavy industries, auto and FMCG. Its noteworthy speaker list comprised Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo Group India; Vijay Shah, Vice Chairman and CEO, Piramal Glass, and Director, Piramal Enterprises Ltd; R Mukundan, MD and CEO, Tata Chemicals; Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints; Scott Wooldridge, President APAC, of Rockwell Automation, and many more corporate entities.

Click here for more details: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/rockwell-automation-india-inc-on-the-move/

Brand: Amex; Category: BFSI

The pandemic has redefined the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFOs) by transforming them into business advisor helping companies navigate the course of business during these challenging time. To better understand how CFOs can reimagine business continuity, drive resilience and chart out a roadmap to long-term growth, American Express India hosted a virtual event, ‘India CFO Summit’, in partnership with Moneycontrol.

This a one-of-its-kind event featured keynotes from Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister of India and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in India, who shared their valuable insights on the finance industry, reforms, and developments to revive economic growth.

In two thought-provoking sessions with the CFO community, India’s top CFOs reflected on the key challenges and opportunities the pandemic raised, and the strategies to deploy in the next normal. During the discussions, American Express India also unveiled a report titled ‘Chief Financial Officer to Chief Value Officer’ in partnership with EY, which explored the impact of the current pandemic on finance function and business operations along with the key financial transformation areas of focus.

Click here for more details: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/microsite-url-amex-india-cfo-homepage

Brand: Cisco; Category: Technology

In a bid to bring together our combined expertise on powering the small business growth engine, Moneycontrol and CISCO hosted a ‘Small Business Virtual Summit 2020’ to assist MSMEs chart a roadmap towards recovery fuelled by digital transformation. The virtual summit witnessed the presence of MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari who spoke about SMEs’ strength and skill to power their journey towards self-reliance. The event garnered over 12,600 registrations overall reaching out to B2B and SME audiences.

The insightful panels addressed the many challenges affecting small businesses and emphasised on digitisation. They featured industry leaders such as Gopal Pillai, Vice President, Seller Services - Amazon India; Divya Sethi, Head of Emerging Business - Airtel Business; Panish PK, Managing Director - Small Business, Cisco India, among others.

Click here for more details: https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/

Webinars

With content development going virtual, webinars became the preferred platform to generate stimulating conversations with relevant experts in their respective fields. This year, Moneycontrol brought to life a host of webinars with partners across a range of categories, such as technology, BFSI, FMCG, healthcare, auto, consumer durables and more. Each webinar featured industry stalwarts sharing their expert advice with an eager audience together with prolific anchors from Moneycontrol and CNBC-TV18. Some of our partners included Microsoft, Lenovo, NCDEX, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, FIS (a global leader in financial services technology), and IndiaFirst Life Insurance.

Brand: Intel; Category: Technology

As technology became the driving force for all communication, Moneycontrol collaborated with Intel and Reliance Jio for a series of webinars exploring how these powerhouses can together fuel the growth of a robust 5G ecosystem and decode how emerging technologies can be the catalyst for the country scale up.

In two power-packed panel, experts from Intel and Reliance Jio revealed how technologies such as AI and ML are enabling 5G transformation, the implications and benefits of 5G Private Networks and blockchain, and what role the companies will play in accelerating that vision. The panels included heavyweights such as Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, VP-Data Platforms Group, Intel Corp; Anish Shah, President and Head, Information Technology - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited; Lynn A Comp, VP - Data Platforms Group, GM - Visual Infrastructure Division & NPG Strategy, Intel Corp; Caroline Chan, VP and GM, 5G Infrastructure Division, Network Platform Group, Intel; Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Jio Telecommunications; and Kiran Thomas, President and Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

Click here for more details: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/intel-jio/

Brand: Mirae Asset Managers; Category: BFSI

Exchange Traded Fund (ETFs) rapidly began gaining ground in the Indian market, but investors were still discovering this product and its benefits. As an investor education initiative in collaboration with Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, we launched a special webinar series titled Decoding the World of ETF, bringing together industry experts to understand how ETF investments can boost your portfolio, the dos and don’ts to follow and explain how it can help investors in diversifying their investment journey.

The panels moderated by CNBC-TV18’s Surabhi Upadhyay and Sumaira Abidi included mutual fund industry specialists such as Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited; Siddharth Srivastava, ETF - Product Head, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited; Ashish Shanker, Deputy Managing Director, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management; Mohit Gang, Co-Founder and CEO, Moneyfront; Manoj Nagpal, MD and CEO, Outlook Asia Capital; and Srikanth Subramanian, Head – Private Wealth, Investments and Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited.

Click here for more details: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/miraeassetmf/

Native content

Native content in the form of articles, videos and infographics have become the bedrock of brand partnerships to build brand awareness, meet marketing objectives, and reach a highly engaged audience.

With the aim of expanding the realm of native content, we created full-fledged, specialised content hubs and developed a repository of content replete with articles, infographics, videos and more; all designed to match a brand's distinctive persona and thematic look and feel. Each microsite’s entry point is prominently displayed on the homepage’s top band. Some of our brand partners included Vivo, Novo Nordisk, HDFC Bank, Lifebuoy, SBI Cards, Google Assistant, Freecharge, KPMG, HSBC, Fino Payment Bank, Tata Motors, and Samco Securities.

Brand: HDFC Life; Category: BFSI

The HDFC Life microsite is aimed at simplifying life insurance and providing jargon-free information that's easy to comprehend. The content hub is populated with native articles and videos across topics like retirement, investments, health and more to enable the audience to make smart choices to safeguard their finances together with providing a protection cover. The 'Did You Know' section offers bite-sized educative content for novice investors, while the calculators give the audience easy access to make purchase decisions within the platform.

Click here for more details: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/hdfc-life-insurance-plans

Brand: Hitachi; Category: Technology

Hitachi's Social Innovation Business in India has been playing a pivotal role in the digital evolution of the nation’s core sectors, but not many people are aware of their initiatives. Through this content hub, we help Hitachi tell their story about their commitment to building a sustainable India and how they are fuelling its growth by leveraging their expertise in social infrastructure and digital technology to create a safer, smarter society.

From building a robust infrastructure for education in rural areas to improving farmers' quality of life, the content hub urges the audience to discover Hitachi's numerous contributions to the nation.