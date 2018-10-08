Digital Transformation: Mapping India Inc’s journey and progress

The importance of digital transformation as a concept in India has accelerated from being the talk of the hour to becoming the need of the hour. Not only it has rapidly changed the business environment but have also disrupted the value chains, compelling companies to rethink their business strategies of future. The Indian businesses have also realised this phenomenon and therefore, have started shifting to a digital-first landscape by accelerating their adoption of emerging technologies like AI, IoT, machine learning, data analytics etc. to cater to the dynamic needs of their internal as well as external stakeholders.

According to a recent research study named Digital Transformation Index 2018 by Dell Technologies, about 12% of the Indian businesses have already become digital leaders. In fact, it is interesting to note that, when compared to another fastest growing economy like China, India has 5% more digital leaders than China’s percentage of digital leaders.

Moreover, Indian leaders have strongly started believing in the importance of providing customer experiences which are holistic and hyper-connected, aided by technology. A recent qualitative survey on future of human-machine partnership by Dell Technologies pointed out that India is leading globally with 38% of the Indian leaders agreeing that humans and machines are already working together successfully as an integrated team within their organizations. This holds as a

So, cumulatively, these researches act as a testament to the fact that the adoption of digital technologies in India are at an all-time high and Indian businesses are realizing the positive impact that technology, especially emerging technologies, will bring in overall value addition to the business as well as revenue growth.

In this backdrop, it becomes important to address key recommendations and way forward to create a digital transformation system.

To discuss how businesses can make transformation real, drive human progress and promote inclusion through technologies, and draw an innovation-led agenda to help India Inc stay future-ready in the global digital economy, CNBC TV18 is hosting a panel discussion on Digital Transformation: Inclusion, Innovations & Investments.

The special CEO interactive session will put spotlight on India Inc’s digital transformation journey and explore strategies to tap emerging opportunities unlocked by the Industry 4.0 and digitization across sectors.

The power-packed panel discussion, hosted in partnership with Dell Technologies, will be held during the Connected CIO forum on October 15, 2018 at 5pm at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

